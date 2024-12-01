Bills update snow removal progress at Highmark Stadium ahead of 49ers clash
With just a few hours to go until their Sunday Night Football clash with the San Francisco 49ers is slated to commence, the Buffalo Bills updated fans on how snow removal at Highmark Stadium is progressing.
The Bills took to social media early Sunday afternoon to show fans the work being done to get snow removed from the stadium before the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff. Construction trucks and snow plows were shown in the short 21-second video, with multiple shots throughout the parking lot and stadium of crews working on removing snow.
Some parking areas and sections of the stadium appear to be uncovered as of the time of the team's post, while the playing surface and other seating areas are still covered with several inches of snow. The team plans to open parking lots to fans at 4:20 p.m., per New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Portions of Erie County (including Highmark Stadium) remain under a lake-effect snow warning that is expected to run through Monday night. Upwards of 20 inches of snow fell in some areas of the county throughout the weekend, with 18" reported in Orchard Park on Sunday morning.
The Bills have already asked for help from the community for snow shovelers for the 2024-2025 season. They are paying people $20 an hour while providing food, hot drinks and shovels to help the team clear the stadium for fans to sit during the game.
Sunday night's critical matchup is expected to still happen, with no delays or alterations announced. Buffalo enters the game with a 9-2 record while the 49ers are at 5-6. Though it looks as though the bulk of the snow has fell, meteorologists are anticipating some additional snow bursts throughout the bout.
