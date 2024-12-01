Bills vs. 49ers weather update: How much snow fell at Highmark Stadium overnight?
Mother Nature opted to start the holiday season in style in Western New York, dumping several feet of snow across the region to usher in the month of December.
Orchard Park, a Buffalo suburb that annually receives upwards of 100” of snow given its inauspicious positioning off Lake Erie, saw its fair share of snow during this weekend’s event, with a trained spotter reporting that the town had received 18” as of Sunday morning.
Highmark Stadium, the home venue of the Buffalo Bills, is located in the suburb and, thus, was significantly impacted by the ongoing lake effect snow event. The band hovered over the stadium through much of Saturday afternoon and evening and into the early morning hours on Sunday, with a shoveler on location noting that the weather finally started to clear a bit at around 4:00 a.m.
Lake effect snow bands are tricky in that they feature sharp cutoffs and varying densities within the bands themselves; areas just a few miles away from each other on a map often receive drastically different snow totals. This means that Highmark Stadium, though it’s located within a town that received a measured 18” of snow, could have received significantly more or less snow; a Twitter user posted a video from outside Highmark Stadium early Sunday morning and noted that more than 20” of snow had fallen in the town throughout Saturday evening.
Fortunately for residents of Buffalo’s immediate southtowns and those attending the Bills’ Week 13 clash with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks as though Orchard Park has already received the bulk of the snow it’s going to experience as part of this event, with WIVB’s Todd Santos predicting that the town will only see a few additional inches before kickoff.
Stadium workers and fans are currently in the midst of shoveling out the stadium, hoping to have the venue clear by the time Buffalo’s Sunday Night Football clash with the 49ers kicks off at 8:20 p.m.
