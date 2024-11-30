Bills again calling on fanbase to help shovel out Highmark Stadium before 49ers bout
'Tis the season, Bills Mafia, as the Buffalo Bills are once again asking for a helping hand from their fanbase in order to ensure their stadium is useable for an imminent matchup.
On Friday, the team asked people to sign up to be snow shovelers for the 2024-2025 season to help remove snow from the stands of Highmark Stadium. Those who are 18 or above can sign up on a Google document for three different shifts and can be called upon as close as a day before the snowfall occurs. ABM Management handles the scheduling of those who sign up.
Shovelers will be paid $20 per hour and provided with food and hot drinks for their time. They will also be provided with shovels, but they can bring their own if they choose. All shovelers are being encouraged to dress warm as they will be working in cold conditions.
This announcement's timing is in anticipation of lake effect snow coming into the Buffalo area for Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Orchard Park might see about 20 to 30 inches of snow on the ground for the matchup; there's currently a lake effect snow warning that will run through Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.
This is far from the first time that the organization has asked for fans to help shovel out of the venue, as they've done it several times over the years when the region has been impacted by heavy snowfall during football season. Though meteorologists expect snow showers to be minimal during the game itself, fans could experience a winter wonderland in the lead-up to the contest.
