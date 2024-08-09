Bills' Sean McDermott reveals former first-rounder's status, reason for rise
The 2022 first-round draft pick has been relentless since Buffalo Bills training camp kicked off in July.
Cornerback Kaiir Elam, who struggled to earn playing time over his first two pro seasons, has shown an important element to his game this summer and it's landed him in an important role on the defense's back end.
"I really appreciate how consistent he's been really from the first day of training camp," said head coach Sean McDermott on the final day of practice in Pittsford.
The 23-year-old Elam has seemingly made plays everyday while appearing to operate with a newfound confidence. He notably picked off quarterback Josh Allen during the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium last week.
"I would just say just playing fast and free," said Elam afterwards in an interview with WGR 550.
Elam's efforts have landed the Florida product in the CB3 role on the Bills' first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. He's right behind starters Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford in a system that has rotated it corners from time to time.
"Whether it's the first corner, second corner, third corner, fourth corner - those are all important positions because of how important that position overall is to us," said McDermott. "Kaiir right now is in that third position and I think he's done a real nice job. probably the best thing is, he's been consistent. No one's perfect. We're all gonna have things we want to work on."
After a slow start to his NFL career, Elam is showing signs of becoming the player the Bills thought they were drafting at No. 23 overall in 2022.
