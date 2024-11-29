Bills WR Keon Coleman’s status still undetermined for Week 13 vs. 49ers
Whether rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman will make his hotly anticipated return in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 13 clash with the San Francisco 49ers remains to be seen. Head coach Sean McDermott stated during a Friday morning appearance on the WGR550 radio station that the first-year pass-catcher, who has missed two consecutive games with a wrist injury, is questionable for this weekend’s primetime bout.
Coleman suffered his injury late in Buffalo’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins when veteran safety Jordan Poyer crushed his wrist underneath his helmet on a fourth-quarter pass breakup. He returned to practice for the first time since picking up his knock earlier this week, participating in a limited capacity on both Wednesday and Thursday.
The 21-year-old being questionable at this point is encouraging, as though his availability is not a certainty, this is his first time not being ruled out days before an upcoming clash since suffering his injury. He was ruled out for Buffalo’s Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on the preceding Friday before being ruled out for its Week 11 bout with the Kansas City Chiefs the prior Monday.
Coleman, despite playing in just nine games this year, currently ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 417; he’s also tied for the team lead in touchdowns with three. He had developed into one of quarterback Josh Allen’s go-to targets in the intermediate and deep passing games prior to his injury, and though his return in Week 13 isn’t a guarantee, it would hypothetically provide a major boost to Buffalo’s offense, especially considering the confirmed absence of second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid. That said, meteorologists expect upwards of a foot of snow on the ground in Orchard Park ahead of kickoff, with additional showers possible during the game itself; just how frequently the Bills will be throwing the ball down the field remains to be seen.
