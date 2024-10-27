Sean McDermott confident in Terrel Bernard replacement vs. Seahawks
It's not ideal, but it's nothing the Buffalo Bills haven't overcome before.
When Buffalo takes the field on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on October 27, the defense will be without both starting linebackers. While Matt Milano remains on Injured Reserve, Terrel Bernard experienced a low ankle sprain last time out and will miss his third game of the season.
That means both Dorian Williams and Baylon Spector will play important roles in Seattle. The former played in all 17 games as a rookie and has made seven starts in place of Milano this season. Although he has one more year in the system, Spector has seen significantly fewer snaps than Williams.
The 26-year-old Spector totaled 15 regular season appearances over his first two years (2022, 2023) as a pro, but it was almost exclusively in a special teams role. He logged only 37 defensive snaps during that 15-game span.
This season, the 2022 seventh-round draft pick has been active for all seven games thus far, including his first two career starts at linebacker. Spector has accumulated 195 defensive reps in addition to serving as a core special teamer.
"Baylon's a good football player. He's been with us a number of years. He has stepped in early in the year. There was a few weeks there where TB was out. I thought he did a real nice job for us - leading the defense, the communication piece that goes with that middle linebacker position," said head coach Sean McDermott on Friday.
His two starts happen to come in primetime, against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football followed by a Sunday night road test against the Baltimore Ravens. Spector's background, however, likely made him more prepared than most for the moment.
"Playing at Clemson, he's played in big environments before. To this point, he's handled it extremely well and would anticipate the same moving forward," said McDermott.
Spector has accounted for 29 tackles, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery through seven weeks.
