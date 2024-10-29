5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' comfortable Week 8 win over the Seahawks
The Buffalo Bills have won three straight games to get to 6-2 on the 2024 season, taking a stranglehold on the AFC East after their 31-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The win moves Buffalo to four games ahead of the rest of the division in the win column. Here are five stats that stand out from the dominant win in the Pacific Northwest.
Allen Appreciation
Yes, Josh Allen threw an interception on Sunday, so his pick-less streak to kick off the 2024 season has come to an end. Let's take a second to appreciate what he did. The "turnover machine" went 301 pass attempts without an interception, which is a Bills record. The NFL's "most overrated quarterback" guided an offense that is tied for the fewest turnovers through eight games in the Super Bowl era. During the Fox broadcast, they said that Buffalo has the second-fewest at two, only behind the 2017 Chiefs with one, tied with the 2022 Eagles. The Bills now have three turnovers, but in their eighth game, Kansas City had a pair of turnovers, and Philadelphia also had one, so Buffalo is tied for the fewest through eight games at three with the Chiefs and Philly.
Fourth Down Dominance
The Bills are eight-for-eight on fourth-down conversions so far this season. Buffalo is four-for-four on designed runs on fourth-and-one. They are three-for-three on passes on the final down. They are also one-for-one when Josh Allen scrambles on fourth down. It goes without saying that no team has a better conversion rate than Buffalo. The Bills' eight consecutive fourth-down conversions are the team's longest streak since at least 1991, per Bills PR.
Is That All?
The Bills had two touchdown drives of 90+ yards in Sunday's win. Those are the most in the first half for a team since 2022. They are the most for Buffalo since 1983.
Can't Contain Coleman
The Bills' rookie wideout has been fantastic for Buffalo, especially when you consider he is a second-round pick whom they traded back twice for to acquire more draft assets. Coleman is second in the NFL in NextGenStats "YAC Above Expectation (+/-)," which is yards after catch compared to their expected yards after catch. This is their metric to show who is gaining more yards than should be gained after making a reception. Coleman's YAC +/- of 4.1 is only behind the Rams' Tyler Johnson.
First Time for Everything
It was said during the Fox broadcast that defensive tackle Austin Johnson's third-quarter interception was the first of his career at any level. Erin Andrews mentioned he was asked and said he never had one in college, high school, or Pop Warner. It was also the Bills' first interception from a defensive lineman since Ed Oliver in 2023.
Bonus
Two stats that truly tell how well-rounded a team is playing are point differential and net touchdown differential. The Bills +84 point differential is the best in the AFC. Buffalo's +12 net touchdown differential is also the most in the conference. Only the Detroit Lions in the NFC have better numbers in both categories across the NFL.
