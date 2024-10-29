Bills Central

5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' comfortable Week 8 win over the Seahawks

Here are five stats that stand out from the Buffalo Bills' Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Greg Vorse

Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

This article was produced in conjunction with Cover 1, a leading voice in making the intricacies of Buffalo Bills football digestible. Be sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel and podcast feeds.

The Buffalo Bills have won three straight games to get to 6-2 on the 2024 season, taking a stranglehold on the AFC East after their 31-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The win moves Buffalo to four games ahead of the rest of the division in the win column. Here are five stats that stand out from the dominant win in the Pacific Northwest.

Allen Appreciation

Josh Alle
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Yes, Josh Allen threw an interception on Sunday, so his pick-less streak to kick off the 2024 season has come to an end. Let's take a second to appreciate what he did. The "turnover machine" went 301 pass attempts without an interception, which is a Bills record. The NFL's "most overrated quarterback" guided an offense that is tied for the fewest turnovers through eight games in the Super Bowl era. During the Fox broadcast, they said that Buffalo has the second-fewest at two, only behind the 2017 Chiefs with one, tied with the 2022 Eagles. The Bills now have three turnovers, but in their eighth game, Kansas City had a pair of turnovers, and Philadelphia also had one, so Buffalo is tied for the fewest through eight games at three with the Chiefs and Philly.

Related: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa thanks Bills fans for donating $16,000 to his foundation

Fourth Down Dominance

Sean McDermot
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills are eight-for-eight on fourth-down conversions so far this season. Buffalo is four-for-four on designed runs on fourth-and-one. They are three-for-three on passes on the final down. They are also one-for-one when Josh Allen scrambles on fourth down. It goes without saying that no team has a better conversion rate than Buffalo. The Bills' eight consecutive fourth-down conversions are the team's longest streak since at least 1991, per Bills PR.

Is That All?

Josh Alle
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Bills had two touchdown drives of 90+ yards in Sunday's win. Those are the most in the first half for a team since 2022. They are the most for Buffalo since 1983.

Can't Contain Coleman

Keon Colema
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Bills' rookie wideout has been fantastic for Buffalo, especially when you consider he is a second-round pick whom they traded back twice for to acquire more draft assets. Coleman is second in the NFL in NextGenStats "YAC Above Expectation (+/-)," which is yards after catch compared to their expected yards after catch. This is their metric to show who is gaining more yards than should be gained after making a reception. Coleman's YAC +/- of 4.1 is only behind the Rams' Tyler Johnson.

First Time for Everything

Austin Johnso
Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was said during the Fox broadcast that defensive tackle Austin Johnson's third-quarter interception was the first of his career at any level. Erin Andrews mentioned he was asked and said he never had one in college, high school, or Pop Warner. It was also the Bills' first interception from a defensive lineman since Ed Oliver in 2023.

Related: Pat McAfee reacts to Bills Mafia taking over Lumen Field in Week 8 win

Bonus

James Coo
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Two stats that truly tell how well-rounded a team is playing are point differential and net touchdown differential. The Bills +84 point differential is the best in the AFC. Buffalo's +12 net touchdown differential is also the most in the conference. Only the Detroit Lions in the NFC have better numbers in both categories across the NFL.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Greg Vorse
GREG VORSE

Greg Vorse joined SI to cover the Bills in July of 2024. Greg has spent two decades covering Buffalo football, first as a sports reporter for WJET (ABC) in Erie, Pennsylvania, from 2004 to 2007, then, starting in the summer of 2007, for Time Warner/Spectrum News. He was an award-winning broadcaster during his time on television for stories on the high school, college, and professional ranks. Greg has also covered the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers during his broadcasting and journalism careers. Aside from a love of athletic competition, Greg, his wife, and their two children enjoy vacationing and changing the stereotypes of pit bull terriers.

Home/News