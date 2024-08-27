NFL players vote Bills star Josh Allen as league's ‘most overrated’ QB
Players around the NFL are seemingly not as high on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the Western New York faithful are.
ESPN recently surveyed over 100 anonymous NFL players, and they were asked six different questions about the quarterbacks around the league. Those questions include who the top three current quarterbacks are, which rookie signal-caller will be the most successful, who is the most underrated quarterback, who is the biggest trash talker, and who is the most overrated quarterback.
In an outcome that should surprise nobody given the way the recent winds are blowing regarding quarterback discourse, Allen was voted as the NFL’s most overrated quarterback. He received 11 votes, while Philadelphia Eagles’ passer Jalen Hurts and Miami Dolphins’ signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa tied for second with 10 votes. Allen was also outside the top three on top current quarterbacks (coming in at fourth) but was number one in trash-talking.
Stay up to date on roster moves with our 2024 Buffalo Bills 53-man roster tracker
An anonymous NFC West player stated that “too many turnovers” as part of the reason why Allen is overrated. The Buffalo passer threw a career-high 18 interceptions last year while fumbling seven total times, losing four of them. Per the article, he’s accounted for the most turnovers in the league since the start of the 2008 season with 102.
The turnover conversation has been a big one during the offseason for Allen, as many have questioned if he can limit them. That said, turnovers aren't too big of a concern when one considers the positive impacts Allen has on his offense and general team.
Allen has been one of the league's most successful quarterbacks over the last several years, leading the Bills to five consecutive postseason berths and four straight AFC East crowns. He's totaled over 40 touchdowns in an NFL-record four straight seasons and has earned NFL MVP votes in three of those years; he's simply a dynamic player with both his arms and his legs, this demonstrated by his 4,830 total yards and 44 total touchdowns a season ago.
Not many quarterbacks are able to contribute as many yards and as much production as Allen does. The turnovers might be high, but his scoring outweighs the mistakes, as the difference between his total touchdowns and turnovers is 118. If anyone asks a coach if they want a quarterback to score more with the risk of turnovers versus a quarterback with less than 15 turnovers in a season where they scored 20 times, they will take the risk on the quarterback that scores.
Allen can silence his potentially unfounded critics this season by limiting turnovers while still being immensely productive.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —