Bills sign former second-round pick WR to help Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are getting Josh Allen another weapon in the offense.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bills are signing wide receiver Elijah Moore.
Moore, 25, is a former second-round pick that has played for the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns in his career.
His career began with the Jets in 2021, where he had 538 yards in his rookie year in New York. In his second season with the Jets, he requested a trade in the middle of the season, citing that he didn't have a large enough role within the offense. After notching just 446 yards in 2022 despite playing 16 games, Moore was traded to the Browns in the offseason.
Moore has played in every game for the Browns in each of the last two seasons. In 2023, Moore had his best season to date, catching 59 passes for 640 yards and two touchdowns. This past season, he had a career-high 61 receptions, but returned to his 538 yards that he added in his rookie year.
Moore joins Keon Coleman, K. J. Hamler, Josh Palmer, Kaden Prather, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Tyrell Shavers, Laviska Shenault and Jalen Virgil as the wide receivers on the Bills roster.
Moore will have a chance to compete for snaps and yards against the players above in hopes of cracking the 53-man roster at the end of training camp in July.
