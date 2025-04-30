Bills sign former second-round pick WR to help Josh Allen

Sources: The #Bills are signing former #Browns WR Elijah Moore to a 1-year deal worth up to $5M.



Still just 25 years old, Moore totaled 200 catches for nearly 2,200 yards and 10 TDs during his first four seasons. More help for Josh Allen.