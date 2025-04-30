Key reasons why Bills don't need another wide receiver
By now, you've probably heard about Buffalo Bills' GM Brandon Beane and his interview on a local radio show on WGR. If you haven't, you're likely one of those fans who turn off football during the offseason.
The abbreviated version of the story is that Beane has been criticized for not drafting a wide receiver earlier, but he made it very clear he is tired of hearing about the wide receiver talk.
Beane made some valid points during that interview, but there are other reasons that the Bills don't need to add to the receiver room. One must understand that Beane is always looking to improve or upgrade anywhere on the roster, regardless of who they already have, outside of quarterback Josh Allen. This was proven when, shortly after the interview, it was announced that the Bills brought in free agent receiver Elijah Moore for a visit.
The point is, the receiver group the Bills have is more than capable of competing for a Super Bowl. Can they be better by adding more talent? Of course, but at what cost and what position do you take away? The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls since Tyreek Hill left, when everyone said they would regress. We're not here to talk about the Chiefs or make comparisons. Instead, let's discuss the clear reasons the Bills don't need to add to the receiver room.
Most obvious reason, Josh Allen
Josh Allen won his first NFL MVP a season ago because he proved he does not need a Stefon Diggs or any other perceived number one receiver to be successful. The team averaged more than 30 points a game in 2024, Allen recorded his fifth consecutive season of 40-plus touchdowns, and the Bills set a team record for points with Khalil Shakir as the number one in terms of targets.
One counter to this is, "What if Allen gets hurt? We don't have the offensive firepower to support a lesser-talented backup". The response to this is simple, you don't build a roster around your backup quarterback.
Bills offensive line is a reason that isn't talked about
It seems crazy to say that the offensive line is a reason that adding wide receivers isn't needed, but here's why. The Bills' offensive line is considered one of the best in the league, and it allowed fewer sacks than anyone. When the receivers have time to execute their route and Allen has time to find them, it's incredibly difficult for any corner in the league to keep up and maintain coverage for an extended time. This also allows receivers to get downfield to stretch the defense, you don't always have to have elite speed to do this.
Lastly, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid
Heading into Year 2, it's not too much to expect more from Keon Coleman. Through the first eight games last season, Coleman had 21 receptions, 396 yards, and three touchdowns. He was on pace for 44 receptions, 841 yards, and six scores. The injury he suffered in week nine took him out for four games, and he struggled to get back on track when he returned. If he doesn't get hurt in that game, few fans would be questioning Beane selecting Coleman in the 2024 draft. Additionally, he's been spending time this offseason with CeeDee Lamb and working hard to improve his game.
Dalton Kincaid set Bills rookie records in 2023, and not just for a tight end either. He set the team record for most receptions by a rookie. You don't do that if you're not very good. It's not uncommon for a rookie to slide a bit in year two, as he learns the nuances of the game and opposing defenses have more film to study. Plus, Bills coaches said he struggled with injuries in 2024, and this was a big part of the issue, and to expect much more from Kincaid next season.
