Who Would've Thought?: Former Bills WR Stefon Diggs already misses Texans OTAs
Call it a case of sour grapes. Call it “living in our head rent-free.” Call it an inability to get over our ex.
We just call it quite funnny.
The Houston Texans commenced the organized team activity phase of their offseason workouts on Tuesday, doing so without a few key offensive contributors—Laremy Tunsil, a stalwart left tackle who, according to ProFootballTalk, regularly trains on his own in the offseason, and Stefon Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowl wideout whom the Texans acquired from the Buffalo Bills earlier this spring.
If you hear a faint noise in the distance, it may be the collective “well, well, well” emitting from homes across Western New York.
For those who weren’t tuned into Diggs’s prolonged ‘falling out’ with the Bills like it was the latest HBO drama, last year’s OTAs served as a critical episode. After engaging in a shouting match with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline during the team’s 2022 Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the receiver did not report to the team’s voluntary workouts throughout the month of May. He still didn’t report when mandatory OTAs began in June, with head coach Sean McDermott stating that he was “very concerned.”
Diggs instead reported the next day, reiterating several times throughout the summer that it was still his intention to retire a Bill.
It’s funny how things work out sometimes.
It’s important to note that the Tuesday practice Diggs missed in Houston was voluntary; he was, by no means, contractually obligated to report. At 30 years of age and with 9,995 career receiving yards under his belt, reps in May aren’t of paramount importance to him, and he’s already spent time developing a rapport with Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud this offseason.
That said, it’s simply a bit nostalgic—and hilarious—to read that he’s already missed an OTA practice. It’s deja vu all over again.
The Bills, too, commenced their voluntary OTAs in Orchard Park on Tuesday, with quarterback Josh Allen spending the time developing chemistry with free agent signee Curtis Samuel, rookie Keon Coleman, and the rest of the team’s revamped receiving corps.