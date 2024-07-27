Veteran Bills CB already seeing improvement from promising rookie safety
One of the biggest stories emerging from the first stretch of the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 training camp has been the legitimacy of its advertised safety battle. The team parted ways with stalwart starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in the offseason, setting the stage for the spots to be manned by some combination of returning contributor Taylor Rapp, fourth-year defensive back Damar Hamlin, free agent signee Mike Edwards, and second-round draft pick Cole Bishop.
Head coach Sean McDermott tipped his hand in June when he revealed that Rapp was penciled into a starting spot, and this has been the case throughout the first three days of training camp, as he’s been the only safety to see consistent time with the first team. Hamlin, Edwards, and Bishop lined up alongside him on the first, second, and third days, respectively, indicating that this is an actual competition and not one rooted in coach speak.
The best man will ultimately win the job, and though he was the last defender in the rotation, Bishop made an impact in his first go with the first team, bursting into the backfield to record a would-be sack had pads been on. Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich stated Friday morning that he wants impactful safeties who “make plays;” Bishop did just that in his limited opportunities.
Related: Bills rookie Cole Bishop gets first-team reps as safety battle continues
It’s perhaps a steep climb to the starting lineup for Bishop, who must usurp a sixth-year player and a defender with three years worth of scheme experience in order to sit atop the depth chart. He is, however, starting to show improvement and adjust to the NFL; nickel defender Taron Johnson praised the rookie while speaking to the media after Friday’s practice, stating that his communication is improving each day.
“It’s getting better, you know what I’m saying?” Johnson said. “Spring is always hard for rookies coming in and learning, our defense is pretty tough. It takes a lot of studying and a lot of reps, and you can see that he’s getting out there and he’s comfortable.”
Marginally improving each day is Bishop’s path to a starting role; Babich said as much during his Friday press conference, stating that the rookie adopting a “day-by-day mentality” was his biggest “challenge” at training camp. The 21-year-old has all the talent in the world and seems to be a tailor-made fit for Buffalo’s defense; he’s a well-built, versatile defender with the ability to thrive both in coverage and in the box. He notched 198 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass deflections, and three interceptions throughout his time in Utah.
The Bills’ defense is one that often puts its safeties in position to make plays, and given his skill set, Bishop seems a natural successor for the role vacated by Poyer. Whether or not he ascends to that spot as a rookie remains to be seen, but the fact that he’s already showing improvement in key areas is encouraging.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —