Report: Bills to sign mammoth rookie DT off Falcons’ practice squad
The Buffalo Bills are set to add depth to the interior of their defensive line, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the team is signing rookie defensive tackle Zion Logue off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.
Buffalo signing Logue to its 53-man unit means that a corresponding roster move will have to be made; what that particular maneuver is has not been reported at this time.
Logue was selected by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after recording 52 tackles and five tackles for loss throughout a five-year stint at the University of Georgia. He appeared in 50 games throughout his time in Athens, winning two National Championships as he totaled 30 run stops and 26 quarterback pressures, per PFF.
The 6-foot-6 tackle played on 82 defensive snaps in the preseason, being credited with two tackles over three games. He recorded one run stop and didn’t tally any pressures, per PFF.
Logue’s path to playing time in Buffalo is steep, as he’s immediately the fifth-choice defensive tackle behind Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Austin Johnson, and rookie DeWayne Carter. He’s, at the very least, a large presence, something the interior could have used in Week 4 as the Baltimore Ravens rolled over the unit en route to 271 total rushing yards. At just 23 years of age, he’s an intriguing developmental option; it will be interesting to watch how quickly he’s able to pick up the scheme and log snaps for the Bills’ defense.
