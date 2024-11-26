Travis Kelce knew Bills QB Josh Allen would break off ‘Superman’ run in Week 11
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could do nothing but watch from the sideline as the Buffalo Bills lined up on a fourth-and-two deep in his team’s territory late in their Week 11 bout, the fate of the game largely dependent on Buffalo’s ability to move the chains.
Up by only two points with just over two minutes remaining in the bout, the Bills kept their offense on the field on fourth down, electing to attempt to reach paydirt rather than add a field goal and give the ball back to Patrick Mahomes in what would still be a one-possession game. Had Buffalo been unable to pick up the necessary yardage, Mahomes, Kelce, and co. would have taken over possession on their 26-yard line with two minutes to drive into field goal range; they likely would’ve liked those odds in that situation.
Kelce, though obviously hopeful that his team would regain possession and have an opportunity to win the game, knew what was coming when Allen approached the line of scrimmage. He’s played against him enough over the past several years. He’s likely seen all of the highlights. He knew Allen was going to attempt to take off and pick up the necessary yardage with his legs.
And that’s exactly what happened.
Allen broke off a heroic 26-yard touchdown scamper on the play to put the Bills up by two scores and all but secure the victory for Buffalo, etching the first blemish on the previously undefeated Chiefs’ 2024 record. Kelce spoke about Allen’s feat during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, telling his brother Jason that he knew the Buffalo field general was going to make something happen with his feet.
“I mean, if you give me A, B, or C, I’m saying Josh Allen’s doing something with his feet,” Kelce said. “It’s Josh Allen. I mean, they run quarterback power. They were like, ‘Yeah, let’s put it in Superman’s hands,’ you know?”
Kansas City ultimately got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining in the game, and Mahomes attempted to get Kelce involved in the outcome by targeting him on a deep pass in the game’s final moments; Bills middle linebacker Terrel Bernard undercut the pass, tallying an interception to cement the victory.
Buffalo’s win allowed it to move to 9-2 on the season and secure the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City, which could prove useful with regard to playoff seeding as the campaign progresses. That said, both of these teams realize that they’ll likely meet again in the postseason, which is the game that both clubs know is a must-win bout; if Allen is the signal-caller who possesses the ball last in that matchup, Kelce may have to turn away as to prevent from watching a Superman sequel.
