Bills trying out MVP-winning professional lacrosse player at 2024 rookie minicamp
The Buffalo Bills are slowly evolving from an American football franchise into a general sporting club.
The transition started in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft when the team selected offensive tackle Travis Clayton, a Basingstoke, UK native who has never taken a snap in an American football game but has experience playing soccer and rugby. The evolution continued during the first day of the team’s 2024 rookie minicamp, as the team hosted not one, but two, lacrosse players on tryouts.
Trevor Yeboah-Kodie is trying out for the blue and red as a running back; a four-year lacrosse star at Brown University, Yeboah-Kodie played both running back and defensive back for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last season while shining on special teams. The Bills are also working out a lacrosse player with local ties—Irving, NY native Zed Williams is trying out for the team as a tight end and linebacker.
An alumnus of Virginia, Williams has experience in both the outdoor Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) and indoor National Lacrosse League (NLL), winning the PLL Jim Brown MVP Award in 2020 as a member of Whipsnakes LC. He’s recorded 199 points throughout his PLL career, per the Buffalo Bills website.
Williams started his NLL career with the Georgia Swarm before joining the Colorado Mammoth in 2022, defeating his hometown Buffalo Bandits to win an NLL Championship that year. He, ironically, recorded 199 points throughout his five NLL seasons.
Williams plays international lacrosse for the Haudenosaunee men’s national team, a squad that represents the Iroquois Confederacy.
He’ll hope to stick on with his hometown Bills wherever he can find a role; though a definite long shot, he’s a talented athlete who could earn the final spot on the team’s offseason 90-man roster with an inspiring minicamp.