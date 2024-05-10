Bills unveil full 2024 rookie minicamp roster with several intriguing tryout names
The Buffalo Bills have released a full list of players participating in their 2024 rookie minicamp. The event commences on Friday, May 10 and will run through May 11.
All 10 of the players selected by the team in the 2024 NFL Draft will be in attendance, as will all 12 of its recently signed undrafted free agents (for in-depth analysis of all of Buffalo’s UDFAs, click here). Players who were with the organization last year who are participating in this year’s rookie minicamp include offensive lineman Richard Gouraige, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, and wide receiver Bryan Thompson. Cornerback Kendall Williamson spent the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears practice squad and signed a futures contract with the Bills in January.
There are 26 players participating in Buffalo’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, the most notable of which is former Washington quarterback Jacob Eason. The 26-year-old was a once five-star recruit who committed to Georgia, starting for the Bulldogs in 2016 before losing his role to Jake Fromm the next year due to injury. Eason ultimately transferred to Washington, showing some promise as the Huskies’ starter in 2019. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft as a developmental piece behind then-starter Philip Rivers; he wouldn’t stick and has since bounced around five organizations.
Other interesting names participating on tryouts are running back Trevor Yeboah-Kodie and tight end Zed Williams. Though listed as a running back, Yeboah-Kodie also took snaps at defensive back for Rutgers in 2023 and was a force on special teams; prior to transitioning to football, Yeboah-Kodie was a four-year lacrosse star at Brown University, so if he doesn’t latch on with the Bills, perhaps he can secure a spot on the NLL’s Buffalo Bandits.
And speaking of lacrosse, Williams is a Premier Lacrosse League player and Irving, NY native who will try out for the Bills as a tight end and linebacker. He joins linebacker Joe Andreessen, wide receiver Cole Harrity, kicker Alex McNulty, and linebacker Jyaire Stevens as players with local ties attempting to make the roster; all four of those listed players played collegiately at the University at Buffalo.