Buffalo Bills urged to target intriguing option at safety
While the Buffalo Bills are about to head into the playoffs in their pursuit of a championship, the NFL offseason is also coming up quickly. Undoubtedly, the Bills' front office is already devising a plan for how to improve the team to keep their championship window open and improve their chances in 2025.
One area that the front office could look to improve is at the safety position.
Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp have been solid, but Buffalo could be looking to take a step forward. With that in mind, one intriguing player has been suggested as a potential target in the offseason.
Bleacher Report has suggested that Carolina Panthers' safety Jordan Fuller could be a potential option for the Bills.
"The Bills' safety room feels incomplete after losing both Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer last season. Cole Bishop should step into one of the starting roles, but Damar Hamlin is set to become a free agent and the depth of the position is suspect," they wrote.
"Jordan Fuller would be an interesting buy-low option on the free-agent market. The 26-year-old missed some time this season with a hamstring injury and hasn't played well. However, he has some solid seasons on his resume with the Rams, so he's a bounce-back candidate if he signs with a good team."
Fuller would be a nice addition for the Buffalo defense. He also wouldn't break the bank and could be had for a reasonable cost.
During the 2024 season with the Panthers, Fuller has played in just eight games. He has racked up 46 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and a defended pass.
Back in the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams, Fuller ended up playing in 17 games, recording 94 tackles to go along with three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and eight defended passes.
At 26 years old, Fuller could be a long-term pickup for the Bills as well. Signing him to a two or three-year deal to start would be wise and the two parties could stick together past that deal.
All of that being said, this is just a suggestion and not a report that Fuller will be a target for Buffalo. However, the fit would make a lot of sense.
