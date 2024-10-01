Bills DE Von Miller suspended four games for violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy
The Buffalo Bills will be without veteran defensive end Von Miller for the next four games, as the 35-year-old has been suspended without pay through Week 8 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. He will be eligible for reinstatement ahead of the team’s Week 9 clash with the Miami Dolphins.
Though not confirmed to be the cause of Miller’s suspension, the pass-rusher was accused of domestic assault in 2023; he turned himself into police in a Dallas suburb last November. He spoke about the allegations weeks later, describing them as “100% false,” per John Wawrow of the Associated Press.
Miller has played on 93, or roughly 35%, of Buffalo’s defensive snaps through the first four games of the season, recording three sacks and five tackles. More of a third-down pass-rush specialist at this stage of his career, his absence won’t have too substantial of an impact on the team’s defense; he’ll miss matchups with the Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —