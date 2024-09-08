WATCH: Bills WR Mack Hollins celebrates Week 1 win over Cardinals in unique way
Mack Hollins has been a popular topic of conversation in Western New York over the past several months, as his singular disposition has been well-documented since he signed with the Buffalo Bills this past March. He’s a wholly unique personality who hates cats, eats with his hands, and generally doesn’t wear shoes, and he simply doesn’t care if you believe that anything he does is odd.
His teammates have taken to his authentic personality, with a significant number of them even embracing the barefoot way of life in walkthroughs. He positioned himself as an important part of Buffalo’s revamped offense throughout the offseason, and he put his role on display in the team’s Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals as he caught two passes for 25 yards and one score. He was a key part of a generally strong offensive performance that bounced back after a slow start, even making his presence felt on special teams with a tackle.
This was the first time in Hollins’ professional career that he caught a touchdown in Week 1, and he celebrated his team’s win after the game in a rather unique way. He created a drink that he dubbed “chocolate water” by placing M&M chocolate candies inside of a bottle of water, documenting his invention in a video in which he provided soon-to-be-classic quotes like “When you win, the M&Ms go in” and “a little chocolate water never hurt anybody.”
This is seemingly a Hollins tradition, as his consumption of M&Ms-infused water at least dates back to his time with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hollins was one of two Buffalo pass-catchers to reel in a score in the game, with the other being third-year player Khalil Shakir. Quarterback Josh Allen picked up an additional two touchdowns on the ground to cap off his stellar outing, a game in which he effectively spread the rock amongst his weapons and showed that the team’s recently adopted ‘everyone eats’ approach seems feasible. The Bills will have their next opportunity to put their offensive mantra on display this Thursday night when they take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 2 clash.
