Bills HC provides injury updates on Terrel Bernard, other key players ahead of Week 8
The Buffalo Bills will be without a few key contributors at their Wednesday practice, as middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, tight end Dawson Knox, defensive end Dawuane Smoot, defensive tackle Daquan Jones, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel will not participate in the session. Head coach Sean McDermott did not mention second-year defender Dorian Williams, who suffered a knee injury in Buffalo’s Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans, when discussing Wednesday’s absences, indicating that he’ll participate in at least a limited capacity.
Bernard is perhaps the most significant name on the injury report, as he suffered an ankle injury in the Week 7 win. He attempted to return but was ultimately ruled out; though the ailment is playing a role in the linebacker’s absence, McDermott also stated that he was excused for personal reasons, mentioning that his injury is viewed as a “day-to-day” knock. The third-year defender recently returned from a pectoral strain and has been incredibly impactful when active this season, so his day-to-day designation is encouraging.
Knox is sidelined with an ankle injury while Smoot will miss the session with a groin ailment. Jones, per McDermott, is dealing with a foot injury, but his Wednesday absence will be designated as a veteran rest day. Samuel picked up a shoulder injury early in the Bills’ Week 7 win and did not return; he’s caught 12 passes for 92 yards thus far this season.
The absences of Knox, Smoot, Jones, and Samuel are concerning, but none of these players have played on more than 60% of the team’s snaps this season on their respective sides of the ball. They’re important contributors (with Jones perhaps being the most crucial of the four), but the team can likely survive a week sans one (or several) of them should any be forced to miss this Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The positive trend of Bernard and Williams is the most pressing takeaway here; the team’s two starters at linebacker, both defenders will be crucial as the Bills attempt to thwart a Seattle squad that currently ranks eighth in the NFL in total offense.
