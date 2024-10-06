Which Bills WR is likely to step up with Khalil Shakir out vs. Texans?
The Buffalo Bills will be traveling to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. without a wide array of top players, with none more critical than star wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who has already been ruled out of this week's game by Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott with an ankle injury.
Without Shakir drawing the attention of Houston's top defensive backs, it will allow them to spread out and cover other stars, such as tight end Dalton Kincaid, with greater ease, but can potentially set up other receivers for a breakout game. One receiver in particular comes to mind with how he's played in the past two games is rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman.
Coleman performed admirably against the Baltimore Ravens last week, catching three passes for 51 yards, which might seem low on paper, but considering the state of the Bills in that game, was a very admirable performance. He caught his first touchdown pass at the NFL level two weeks ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a game that was the polar opposite of last week's affair against the Ravens.
With Kincaid drawing up more of the Texans' best defenders, Coleman could be poised to have a career day in Houston. The offensive gameplan will inevitably have to shift to account for Shakir's absence, and in doing so, could allow Bills quarterback Josh Allen to build more trust with receivers like Coleman and Mack Hollins, targeting them on various routes that would have been intended for Shakir.
Coleman could potentially draw more looks in redzone situations, where his contested catch ability can come into play in a critical moment in the game, on top of his size and physicality. Regardless of what Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady schemes up without Shakir, Coleman should be poised for a massive day against the Texans.
