NFL Writer's sensible Josh Allen assessment reveals QB's importance to Bills
When it comes to commentary on Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, the rational takes are usually few and far between.
From initially being billed as "a parody of an NFL prospect" to the suggestion that wide receiver Stefon Diggs's arrival is responsible for Allen turning into a three-time MVP finalist, there is a healthy amount of detractors who fail to recognize the Bills' QB1 as a Top 3 player at the position.
NFL Media writer Eric Edholm has been rational in his evaluation of Allen, recognizing the dual threat talent's importance to the Bills' success. The lead draft writer selected Most Valuable Players for all 32 teams and tabbed Allen as Buffalo's 2024 Team MVP.
The 28-year-old Allen was the lone AFC East quarterback chosen. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill represented the Miami Dolphins while running backs Breece Hall and Rhamondre Stevenson, were projected to prove most valuable to the New York Jets and New England Patriots, respectively.
From Predicting each AFC team's MVP:
"On the one hand, you might say that Buffalo's offseason purge stripped Allen of key weaponry and weakened his support system, and that therefore Buffalo must win games in a different fashion in this post-Stefon Diggs era. But I'll take the opposite side of the coin and argue that never have Allen and his game-changing ability been more important to the team. In short, the Bills will go as far as Allen can carry them -- and in the long run, he might even end up a better quarterback than he was before. ... ."
No NFL player has registered more total touchdowns than Allen over the first six seasons of a career. He will have to operate without the services of Diggs and Gabe Davis in 2024, but the last time that happened John Brown exceeded the 1,000-yard mark.
Allen accounted for 75.8 percent of the Bills' offensive output in 2023. His 44 total touchdowns led the entire NFL. He has passed for 4,250+ yards each of the last four seasons while Buffalo registered no fewer than 11 wins every year.
