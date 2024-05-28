Bills confident despite offseason changes: 'This is Josh Allen's offense'
Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator Joe Brady doesn't sound interested in reinventing the wheel, or in this case, the team's offense.
During his first offseason as Bills' offensive coordinator, Brady has the chance to reflect on the whirlwind that transpired this past fall when he was abruptly tabbed to replace Ken Dorsey after a home loss to Denver. Now, he has time to identify and implement any needed changes to the scheme while catering to the strengths of the team's new personnel.
Although the receiving corps has been almost completely remade, the field general remains the same. Three-time MVP finalist Josh Allen is expected back at the controls as the centerpiece of the Bills' offense.
"At the end of the day, this is Josh Allen's offense, right?" said Brady following Tuesday's OTAs Phase 3 practice in Orchard Park. "You're going to put together the offense around the guys that you got. There'll be some elements of things that I believe in, but it's more of tell me who we have on our football team and the guys and what they can do well. We're gonna do that."
The 34-year-old Brady, who has previously served on season (2020) as the Carolina Panthers' OC, recognizes that now is the time to test out new concepts that could potentially develop into offensive staples.
"There's only one guy in the receiver room that's even caught a ball from Josh in a game. Every rep in practice, there's such an intention behind what we're doing and why we're doing it, for him to get a comfort level and a feel of some of those guys. This is the time right now where we're experimenting with some things," said Brady.
Allen's comfort level will seemingly take precedent over any potential changes.
"There's certain things that Josh Allen's been doing for years here, and the last thing I want is for him to have to think. If it's something that's gonna slow 17 down, not changing that," said Brady.