Bills' Starting Cornerback can end speculation by attending mandatory minicamp
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly had "great attendance" for voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs), but there has been one noticeable absence.
Starting cornerback Rasul Douglas, a New Jersey native, has not been spotted during the last three OTAs practices that were open to invited media. Buffalo-based sports radio reporter Sal Capaccio noted Douglas's lack of visibility in Orchard Park.
"Through the Bills three media-open sessions of OTAs that spanned each Tuesday over the last three weeks, the only player not accounted for by those of us observing was cornerback Rasul Douglas," said Capaccio, who represents WGR 550, in an X post.
After landing with the Bills as the result of a mid-season trade with the Green Bay Packers last fall, the 28-year-old Douglas is entering a contract year. It's unclear if his absence is related to his presumed desire for a possible extension.
Veterans sometimes choose to forego voluntary OTAs and, instead, work out with personal trainers. Douglas can easily end any speculation by showing up for mandatory minicamp at the team facility on June 11-13.
Douglas delivered a jolt to the Bills' secondary, which lost starter Tre White to an Achilles tear five weeks into the 2023 campaign. He started eight of nine appearances during the regular season stretch run, contributing eight passes defensed, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries to Buffalo's run at fourth straight AFC East division title.
Douglas, a Top 100 draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, is currently penciled in as Buffalo's starting CB1 opposite Christian Benford.