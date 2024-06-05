NFL Salary Cap Expert sees Bills as active spenders in 2025
Sacrifice now and spend big later. The Buffalo Bills made multiple difficult offseason personnel decisions aimed at clearing long-term salary cap space.
The result has been the departure of accomplished veterans Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse and Tre'Davious White amongst others. Then, Buffalo took a really strong dose of medicine by trading away WR1 Stefon Diggs, eating $31 million in cap space this season before falling off the books come 2025.
Buffalo also created cap space by restructuring quarterback Josh Allen's deal and extending left tackle Dion Dawkins.
“They've really crossed all the T's over the past 18 months," said Spotrac's Mike Ginnitti, who is fluent in NFL salary cap speak. "They're set up nicely, even just the projected starting lineup. There's not many one-year contracts sitting out there on this starting [group]. They've done a nice job of adding depth via the draft that I think can really make for some competitions this off season.”
Ginnitti delivered his informed analysis during an appearance on WGR Radio's Jeremy and Joe Show earlier this week.
“It's been sort of the talk of the league with how much turnover and restructuring and acquisition-wise, how prevalent Buffalo has been in the news. They're probably slowing down their pace a little bit, but look, we know what's coming. This is the calm before the storm," said Ginnitti. "I do believe they will be one of the most active teams in 2025 in terms of free agency."
A number of well-known names are set to become free agents in 2025. Receivers Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are likely to be available. As of now, on defense, edge rushers Khalil Mack and Matthew Judon will see their contracts expire after the 2024 campaign.