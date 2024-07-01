Another Category Where Bills' QB Josh Allen Tops NFL
If it ain't broke, why fix it?
That should be the philosophy of fantasy football managers who have ridden Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen to championship glory.
Allen has been rewarding his believers since the last five weeks of his rookie season in 2018. Now a seasoned 28 years old, the Bills' QB1 projects as the best fantasy field general investment for the upcoming season and beyond.
Pro Football Focus unveiled its player rankings for "superflex dynasty" formats with Allen headlining the list. The Bills' three-time NFL MVP finalist was No. 1 overall followed by Super Bowl LVIII MVP Patrick Mahomes in the No. 2 spot.
The top-seven ranked players are all quarterbacks. Receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Cee Dee Lamb round out the Top 10.
Allen was the highest-scoring fantasy quarterback during the 2023 season. He was also the NFL's QB1 in 2020 and 2021 before finishing as QB2 in 2022.
RELATED: Bills' Offense features two budding elite Fantasy Football performers
Buffalo's dual threat has totaled 40+ touchdowns four years in a row. He has accounted for no fewer than 4,283 pass yards while rushing for at least 421 yards in any of the last four seasons.
Allen's rushing prowess has made him a true fantasy darling. He scored 15 touchdowns on the ground in 2023 — one shy of the Bills' single-season record set by late Hall-of-Fame running back OJ Simpson.
