Buffalo Bills key player tells Coach McDermott 'It's f'n hard'
The Buffalo Bills are flying high after clinching the AFC East for the fifth consecutive year with a commanding 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Not only did the team secure the division title in record time, but the celebration that followed proved once again why this squad is something special—and why Dion Dawkins is the heart and soul of the locker room.
The Bills’ larger-than-life left tackle was mic’d up for the game, and his energy was contagious as the team celebrated on the field and sidelines. In true Dawkins fashion, he made a beeline for Coach Sean McDermott after the game, putting their historic accomplishment into perspective.
“What is that—five years?” Dawkins asked McDermott with a big smile, referencing the Bills’ impressive streak of AFC East dominance. He didn’t stop there, though. With heartfelt sincerity, Dawkins reminded McDermott of just how hard it is to achieve this level of success in the NFL.
Dawkins’ gratitude reflects the culture that McDermott has cultivated in Buffalo—a culture that embodies Buffalo’s nickname: The City of Good Neighbors. It’s not just about winning games; it’s about building a team and community that support each other through thick and thin.
With players like Dawkins leading the charge, the Bills have become more than just a football team, they’re a source of pride for the city of Buffalo.
Five straight AFC East titles is no small feat, and with a coach like McDermott and leaders like Dawkins, the Bills are proving they’re built for greatness.
