Ed Oliver living the good life in Buffalo's snowy Southtowns
Buffalo Bills' veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver is becoming known to use more modes of transportation than the average NFL player.
The native Texan seemingly prefers to travel on horseback, but he has shown adaptability to different weather conditions. Cutting through the near two feet of snow that recently blanketed the Southtowns, Oliver was joy riding on a dirt bike in his backyard on Monday.
The former Top 10 draft pick shared footage of his outdoor fun on an Instagram reel posted to his @edoliver_11 account. Oliver wore a blue short sleeve t-shirt underneath overalls while ripping through the snow.
Oliver, who turn 27 years old on December 12, appropriately titled the reel "Victory Monday snow storm edition" while including a Gucci Mane track as the featured audio.
The defensive tackle appeared in a celebratory mood following the Week 13 win that resulted in the day off. Fewer than 24 hours earlier, Oliver made two tackles as Buffalo dismantled the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
RELATED: Micah Hyde leaves ego in San Diego, embraces new role with Bills
Oliver, the No. 9 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, signed a lucrative four-year contract extension in 2023. The deal is reportedly worth $68 million.
The Lone Star State-born outdoorsman has also been known to ride an ATV throughout the Southern Tier during his leisure time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —