Ranking every starting QB on Bills' 2025 schedule
The Buffalo Bills have known for months what teams they will be facing in 2025, but not necessarily which QBs. Following several quarterback changes across the league, including Aaron Rodgers finally signing with the Steelers, Buffalo now has a clearer idea of which signal callers will be under center for their opponents during the 2025 season.
While some starting QBs are easier to project than others, here is a ranking of the 14 quarterbacks (or quarterback situations) that the Bills will face this season.
14. New Orleans Saints QB Situation (Week 4)
Whether it's second-year pro Spencer Rattler or 40th overall pick Tyler Shough, the Saints have arguably the least desirable QB room in the NFL following Derek Carr's retirement. Pair that with an injury-riddled receiving core and lackluster offensive line, and the Saints' offense doesn't appear to pose much of a threat to Buffalo in Week 4.
13. Cleveland Browns QB Situation (Week 16)
Joe Flacco is the best player in the room, but will he be given the reigns? The former Super Bowl MVP rattled off four straight wins to carry the Browns into the playoffs just two seasons ago, but Cleveland's selections of Dillon Gabriel in Round 3 and Shedeur Sanders in Round 5, plus a trade for former first-rounder Kenny Pickett leaves a crowded room with an assumed intent to aim for a higher ceiling than what 40 year old Flacco can offer.
12. Bryce Young (Week 8)
Carolina's former first overall pick finally began showing glimpses of NFL success in the last few weeks of 2024, but a blowout loss against Tampa Bay in between shootout wins against Arizona and Atlanta's bad defenses still leaves a lot to be desired from the Alabama product.
11. Justin Fields (Weeks 2, 18)
Fields received a two year, $40 million contract from the Jets, who decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers (more on him shortly). While the former Bear and Steeler is an excellent runner, Buffalo typically doesn't struggle against rushing QBs. They surrendered 54 yards to Lamar Jackson and 57 yards to Kyler Murray in 2024, but haven't allowed 60+ rushing yards since Jalen Hurts dropped 65 in Buffalo's crushing overtime loss to Philly in 2023. Fields hasn't shown much development as a passer, so Sean McDermott and Bobby Babich should have the defense ready to limit the one-dimensional QB.
10. Aaron Rodgers (Week 13)
The future Hall of Famer signed a one-year contract to join Mike Tomlin and DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh. Rodgers lost both matchups against Buffalo in 2024, including a blowout loss in Week 17 where Tyrod Taylor saw some action in the second half. Week 6's 23-20 primetime game was closer, but an interception and three sacks taken showed that the former MVP isn't the same player he used to be.
TRENDING: Buffalo Bills' June minicamp reveals one riser, one faller and one cause for concern
9. Michael Penix Jr. (Week 6)
The former first round pick filled in admirably for Kirk Cousins while trying to save Atlanta's season in the final three games of 2024, throwing for 737 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Falcons score 96 points from Weeks 16-18. A full offseason as the unquestioned QB1, plus help from a stacked arsenal of weapons including Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney, means Penix should be on the rise for 2025.
8. Drake Maye (Weeks 5, 15)
The third overall pick and third QB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye showed promise as a rookie despite a severe lack of talent surrounding him. A full year to build off of, plus the additions of TreVeyon Henderson, Stefon Diggs, Will Campbell, and Garrett Bradbury to the offense, and Maye has all of the tools to take a significant second-year leap for the Patriots.
7. Tua Tagovailoa (Weeks 3, 10)
Tagovailoa only played 11 games in 2024, and 13 games in 2022, so availability is a major concern for Miami's QB. When healthy, he excels in-structure while operating Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme, and throwing to a pair of star wideouts in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle doesn't hurt either. If he can stay healthy, it's fair to assume he returns to form as the player that led the league in passing yards just two seasons ago.
6. CJ Stroud (Week 12)
The former Offensive Rookie of the Year suffered a sophomore slump in 2024 that saw a decrease in passing yards and touchdowns, along with 12 interceptions and 52 sacks taken. An influx of new weapons and several solutions to solve the offensive line dilemma from free agency and the draft should help Stroud rebound in his third season.
5. Baker Mayfield (Week 11)
Having the best wide receiver quartet in football to throw to will help Mayfield continue to find success during his third season in Tampa Bay. He tied Lamar Jackson for the second most passing touchdowns thrown in 2024 with 41, and added 4500 passing yards, 378 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns in an electric season for the former number one pick. Similar to Josh Allen, Mayfield will constantly put his body on the line to help his team win, and shouldn't be slept on as a QB Buffalo will need to face in 2025.
4. Jalen Hurts (Week 17)
The reigning Super Bowl MVP made all the throws needed for Philly to dominate Kansas City, but his stacked supporting cast takes a lot off his plate, meaning he just misses the top three. Still, the dual-threat QB will require plenty of game planning when Buffalo takes on the most talented roster on paper in the NFL.
3. Patrick Mahomes (Week 9)
He's by far the most decorated of the new generation of QBs, but Mahomes has seen a slip in production the last two seasons, at least from the standard he previously established. Under 30 total touchdowns in 2023 and 2024, Mahomes was still able to deliver in big moments to lead KC to 25 wins in that span, but hasn't beaten Buffalo in the regular season since 2020.
2. Joe Burrow (Week 14)
Arguably the best pure passer in the NFL, Burrow has beaten Buffalo in both the regular season and playoffs. With two elite receivers to throw to, and a nice complimentary option in Mike Gesicki (who the Bills know well from his time in Miami), it will be tough to lock down Cincy's passing attack when they visit Orchard Park in December.
1. Lamar Jackson (Week 1)
Josh Allen was the only one standing in the way of Jackson earning his third MVP award, but the dual-threat QB had a historic season that still earned him first-team All Pro honors. Arguably the best quarterback in the league, it should be no surprise that he finds himself in the top spot on this list, but at least Buffalo has the entire offseason to gameplan for him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —