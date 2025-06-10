Bills Central

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen could join one of the NFL's most elite circles if he wins the 2025 NFL MVP award.
Josh Allen was a baby-faced prospect when the Buffalo Bills selected him at No. 7 overall at the 2018 NFL Draft.

Seven full years later, he's seemingly all grown up right before our eyes as Bills Mafia has enjoyed a front-row seat for his evolution from first-round prospect to franchise quarterback to a face of the NFL.

Coming off his first NFL MVP award, the 29-year-old Allen married silver screen queen Hailee Steinfeld on May 31 and he's been proudly wearing a wedding band since officially tying the knot.

After flaunting the the sign of love and commitment in an official wedding photo released by Steinfeld, Allen made his first appearance as a married man in front of the cameras at One Bills Drive on Monday.

With the Bills apparently holding an internal media day photo shoot, the team shared multiple images of their newlywed field general via social media. In all photos, Allen was wearing his Bills' jersey over shoulder pads and a wedding band on his left hand.

With the first released photo showing Allen peeking out from behind a traditional red stage curtain, it's as if the superstar quarterback is ready for the next chapter in the story that started seven years ago.

As the Bills approach the 2025 campaign, their quarterback appears seasoned, married and focused on delivering a Super Bowl.

