Bills' GM provides update on rookie CB Maxwell Hairston after minicamp injury
It certainly wasn't what the Buffalo Bills wanted to see during minicamp, but it appears that disaster has been averted when it comes to their first-round rookie cornerback.
Toward the tail end of Wednesday's minicamp practice, which was open to reporters, Maxwell Hairston was seen dealing with trainers after apparently suffering an injury. After exiting team drills, he eventually walked into the facility as practice concluded.
Hairston was a non-participant as Buffalo wrapped up minicamp on Thursday, but he was spotted outside interacting with his teammates on the sidelines. Afterwards, Bills' general manager Brandon Beane held a press conference, and, Hairston was the subject of the first question asked.
"He just, a little tweak. Tweaked his hammy [hamstring] area. He should be fine. He's getting treatment," said Beane.
After providing the diagnosis, the general manager addressed the anticipated recovery timeline, and his words should allow Bills Mafia to breathe easy.
"Should be good to go. He'll rehab it, and be ready to go for [training] camp," said Beane.
Using the No. 30 overall selection to draft Hairston, the Bills presumably see the Kentucky product as an eventual starter with the hope being sooner rather than later. With Buffalo moving on from Rasul Douglas as a starting cornerback, the rookie will step up and fill the CB2 spot in a perfect world.
The 21-year-old Hairston will presumably battle with veterans Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson for a prominent role in the secondary.
While, on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott mentioned nine players who weren't expected to participate in team drills during the three-day minicamp, none of the injuries are expected to linger into the summer.
As it currently stands, Beane anticipates full availability from the entire roster come training camp.
"Knock on wood. Yes, I am [confident]," said Beane.
