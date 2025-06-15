Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' June minicamp reveals one riser, one faller and one cause for concern

The Buffalo Bills completed a three-day minicamp this past week in Orchard Park, and there are three defensive players who caught my attention

Ralph Ventre

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the first half in the AFC Championship Game
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) during the first half in the AFC Championship Game / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
It's only June, and it's not time for overreactions.

While the Buffalo Bills completed a three-day minicamp this past week, there were plenty of reasons for optimism heading into summer on display in Orchard Park. Although not everything was rosy, it's important to remember that the practices were padless and contact was not permitted (per NFL CBA rules).

All in all, the minicamp can be considered a success due to the fact that attendance was perfect and no major injuries occurred.

Here are three names that stood out for different reasons.

Rising — LB Joe Andreessen

It's been a remarkable rise for the kid from Lancaster High School. After a successful rookie camp tryout in 2024, Andreessen went onto win a 53-man roster spot.

The undrafted linebacker made 13 appearances as a rookie with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams, but he seems ready to earn more snaps on defense in 2025.

“Second year, making strides that a second-year player should make," said Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich during the final week of OTAs. "There's still certain things that he's got to improve, but Joe is Joe. Joe works his butt off. He doesn't say a word. Smart player, and we'll see where it goes.”

By multiple accounts, Andreessen looked the part during the three minicamp practices. On Tuesday, he intercepted a Josh Allen pass during 7-on-7 team drills.

Falling — LB Baylon Spector

As one linebacker's stock rises, another's drops.

Andreessen's emergence coupled with the recent addition of grizzled veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson could wind up pushing Spector off the roster. The 2022 seventh-round draft pick seemed to struggle mightily as a substitute last season, unable to move at the necessary speed for a middle linebacker.

Spector did nothing to help himself at minicamp due to his lack of full availability. He was one of nine Bills nursing injuries entering the week, and did not participate in team drills as a result.

Cole Bishop individual drill
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54) and defensive tackle Casey Rogers (71) work out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Cause for concern — S Cole Bishop

The 2024 second-round draft pick has been tabbed, by some, as the frontrunner to earn a starting safety spot, but it doesn't seem feasible when he's routinely missing important developmental reps due to injury.

Bishop was one of the nine players listed by McDermott as non-participants at a time when players can begin to build a rapport with their teammates on the field.

As it is, Bishop's progress was stunted as a rookie when he injured his shoulder early in training camp practice and proceeded to miss the remainder of the summer. Now, expected to made a jump in Year 2, he's hampered again.

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.