Buffalo Bills' June minicamp reveals one riser, one faller and one cause for concern
It's only June, and it's not time for overreactions.
While the Buffalo Bills completed a three-day minicamp this past week, there were plenty of reasons for optimism heading into summer on display in Orchard Park. Although not everything was rosy, it's important to remember that the practices were padless and contact was not permitted (per NFL CBA rules).
All in all, the minicamp can be considered a success due to the fact that attendance was perfect and no major injuries occurred.
Here are three names that stood out for different reasons.
Rising — LB Joe Andreessen
It's been a remarkable rise for the kid from Lancaster High School. After a successful rookie camp tryout in 2024, Andreessen went onto win a 53-man roster spot.
The undrafted linebacker made 13 appearances as a rookie with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams, but he seems ready to earn more snaps on defense in 2025.
“Second year, making strides that a second-year player should make," said Bills' defensive coordinator Bobby Babich during the final week of OTAs. "There's still certain things that he's got to improve, but Joe is Joe. Joe works his butt off. He doesn't say a word. Smart player, and we'll see where it goes.”
By multiple accounts, Andreessen looked the part during the three minicamp practices. On Tuesday, he intercepted a Josh Allen pass during 7-on-7 team drills.
Falling — LB Baylon Spector
As one linebacker's stock rises, another's drops.
Andreessen's emergence coupled with the recent addition of grizzled veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson could wind up pushing Spector off the roster. The 2022 seventh-round draft pick seemed to struggle mightily as a substitute last season, unable to move at the necessary speed for a middle linebacker.
Spector did nothing to help himself at minicamp due to his lack of full availability. He was one of nine Bills nursing injuries entering the week, and did not participate in team drills as a result.
Cause for concern — S Cole Bishop
The 2024 second-round draft pick has been tabbed, by some, as the frontrunner to earn a starting safety spot, but it doesn't seem feasible when he's routinely missing important developmental reps due to injury.
Bishop was one of the nine players listed by McDermott as non-participants at a time when players can begin to build a rapport with their teammates on the field.
As it is, Bishop's progress was stunted as a rookie when he injured his shoulder early in training camp practice and proceeded to miss the remainder of the summer. Now, expected to made a jump in Year 2, he's hampered again.
