'Buffalo Joe' Andreessen twice denies Josh Allen in QB's first post-wedding practice
Thirteen months ago, Joe Andreessen was fighting an uphill battle as a tryout player at Buffalo Bills' rookie camp.
After defying the odds by earning a 53-man roster spot as an undrafted rookie, Andreessen looks like he belongs as he embarks on Year 2.
Andreessen is presumably in the mix for Buffalo's fourth linebacker spot behind Terrel Bernard, Matt Milano and Dorian Williams, and he's off to a good start. The local product, who graduated from Western New York's Lancaster High School, produced one of the top reported defensive highlights at Bills' non-contact minicamp practice on Tuesday in Orchard Park.
With quarterback Josh Allen leading the offense in his first documented action following his May 31 wedding, Andreessen put his pass coverage ability on display.
"I think everyone knows it's a passing league," said Andreessen.
In 7-on-7 team drills, Andreessen dropped back over the middle and then stepped in front of a Josh Allen pass for an interception.
“Just going through my progression and trying to break on the ball," said Andreessen in a post-practice interview shared by WGR. "Trying to make plays and, yeah, just ran into one.”
With media looking on during the open session, the linebacker subsequently knocked away a pass intended for veteran tight end Dawson Knox.
“It's a hard play, I guess, for the MIKE [linebacker], but it's a play that we want the MIKE to make here. So, we're trying to push it and make a plan and trying to pick it off next time. PBUs are good, but, like I said, picks get you money," said Andreessen.
Andreessen, who played 114 defensive snaps as a rookie, is still looking for his first NFL interception.
