Bills could add 'defensive game changer' with team's first pick in NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills are counting down the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.
There's a wide range of players who could be taken around that pick, and a number of them could be a strong fit for the Bills.
Among those players is South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori, who NFL.com columnist Bucky Brooks named as one of the most explosive players in the draft.
"The star of this year's combine is more than just a "workout warrior." Emmanwori is a big-play specialist who showcases his decathlete-like skills in pads," Brooks wries.
"Whether nailing a big-bodied running back in the hole or picking off an overthrown pass and taking it back to the house, the South Carolina standout perfectly illustrates how elite athleticism translates into dominant production. The 6-3 1/8, 220-pounder with 4.38 speed and explosive leaping ability (43-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-6 broad jump) is the rangy playmaker defensive coordinators prefer in the middle of the field.
"With the speed to track down runners from sideline to sideline and the hops to swat away passes thrown inside the numbers, Emmanwori is one of the few defensive game changers in the 2025 class."
Emmanwori's NFL Combine numbers could place him outside of Buffalo's range at No. 30, but if he is still on the board by the time the Bills are on the clock, general manager Brandon Beane may have no choice but to take him to improve the secondary.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.