Buffalo Bills predicted to aggressively trade up for 'impact' defensive player in draft
Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane is not afraid to shake up Round 1 of the NFL Draft and given the team's current defensive needs, this year is likely no exception.
In his seven drafts, Beane has moved up in Round 1 four times, including his first draft as GM in 2018 when he went from No. 12 to No. 7 to snag future MVP Josh Allen. While he's also moved out of the first round twice, ESPN staff writers feel, given the Bills needs at corner and DL, this will be a year that Beane gets aggressive and trades up -- perhaps considerably -- from the Bills current No. 30 spot.
"With 10 picks, including the two second-rounders, expect the Bills to be active and aggressive, " Matt Miller wrote. A scout from a rival team added, "Don't be surprised if they're a team trying to move up in Round 1 for an impact defensive player."
If Beane and the Bills do make a move there are several possible prospects that have been forecasted to fill their needs at cornerback and defensive line, both interior and EDGE, including EDGE Mike Green (Marshall), EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College), DT Kenneth Grant (Michigan) and CB Will Johnson (Michigan). All of those players have a chance to go somewhere in picks No. 10-20, slots that would require to Bills to move up at least ten spots.
The Bills' 10 picks combined with Beane's penchant for pulling the trigger on Day 1 moves could make for an exciting draft day for the Bills Mafia -- as well as the rest of the draft board -- while filling at least one of their defensive needs with an impact player.
