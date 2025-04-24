Buffalo Bills' predicted to pivot from expected Round 1 pick by NFL analyst insider info
The NFL Draft is here, final mocks are being revealed and one recent prognostication drops a little curveball on the Buffalo Bills regarding their 30th pick in Round 1.
With the leagues second ranked offense last season, Buffalo has long been expected to go defense in the draft, specifically defensive tackle in an effort to stop the likes of the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs from running the football. ESPN's Matt Miller, however, suggests while the Bills will be staying on the defensive side of the ball, they may instead us their Round 1 pick on Ole Miss CB Trey Amos.
"Buffalo has been connected to multiple defensive tackles in the draft process, " Miller writes, "...but sources pointedly said the team likes Amos more than the defensive tackles who would be on the board. "It's a deep DT class," one scout said. "Buffalo can get a nose tackle in Round 2 or 3."
At 6'1", 195 pounds, Amos ran a 4.43 40-yard with a 32.5" vertical at the NFL Combine. Amos, an Alabama transfer, was First-Team All-SEC in 2024 and led Ole Miss with 13 pass break-ups and three INT's. While he was initially considered a 2nd Round pick, his stock has been on the rise of late.
The Bills signed DB Christian Benford to a healthy extension and added their own former 1st Round pick, Tre'davious White in free agency. But depth at corner is a real concern and White appears to be on the downslope of his career. Stopping the run game is important but so is stopping the Joe Burrow's and Patrick Mahomes of the AFC. Amos may be exactly what the Bills need.
