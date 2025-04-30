Bills' rookie fell victim to Shedeur Sanders-like prank calls during NFL Draft
One of the biggest controversies from the 2025 NFL Draft was the prank call that Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders received before he was ultimately taken in the fifth round. As it turns out, he wasn't the only one and a Buffalo Bills draft pick apparently fell victim to the same thing.
The call Sanders received was caught on video and went viral. The caller, who turned out to be a friend of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich's son, Jax, tricked Sanders into thinking he had been drafted by the New Orleans Saints.
That prank call proved to be quite costly for Ulbrich and the Falcons, as the coach was fined $100,000 by the league, and Atlanta was hit with a $250,000 punishment.
Of course, we now know that Sanders wasn't the only one to get pranked, although none of the others have been connected to the same perpetrator. Bills' sixth-round pick Chase Lundt was one of the now-many victims of this childish stunt. It remains unclear who was behind the prank calls to Lundt, though.
"It's been quite crazy of a day," said Lundt. "People pretending to be teams. I probably got four or five of them. I was able to kind of push them aside after awhile and stay levelheaded through it all. I knew my name was going to be called at some point. Just being patient through it all is what I had to do."
"I didn't know if anything was real or not," Lundt added. "Whenever I got this call it made me feel a little bit more calmed down and everything. It was nice to see the Buffalo Bills were really interested in me."
There are only bad words we can't say here for people who do these kinds of things, especially to a late-round pick like Lundt. Granted, he had the confidence he'd get drafted, but that was definitely not a guarantee for him.
Nevertheless, Lundt will now turn his attention to his NFL career, where he'll look to grab himself a roster spot in Buffalo as a depth piece at offensive tackle.
