Bills add to strong OL with No. 206 draft pick: Intel on UConn's Chase Lundt
The Buffalo Bills added a second offensive prospect on Day 3 at the NFL Draft, selecting Connecticut offensive tackle Chase Lundt at No. 206 overall.
Lundt joins Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes, who was the No. 173 overall pick, as the lone two offensive players amongst the Bills' first eight selections this weekend.
While Buffalo is deep at offensive tackle, Lundt must have presented too good of a value to pass up at that juncture. The Bills have starters Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown locked into long-term deals with 2024 draft pick Tylan Grable and reliable reserve Ryan Van Demark as insurance.
Coincidentally, Lundt will compete against his former college teammate for playing time. In 2021, Van Demark was UConn's starting left tackle.
Keeps His QB Clean
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Lundt did not surrender a single sack over 428 pass blocking snaps in 2024.
Iron Man
An absolute rock at right tackle for the Huskies, Lundt did not miss a start over the past three seasons. As a freshman starter in 2021, he missed the season finale and made 38 consecutive starts since. The 6-foot-7 bookend logged 3,000+ snaps in college.
Potential Value Pick
Comparing Lundt to Miami Dolphins' guard Liam Eichenberg, NFL Media draft analyst gave the UConn product a early Day 3 grade. His sub-33 inch arms may create problems for Lundt at the next level, but it's easy seeing him eventually develop into an effective swing tackle.