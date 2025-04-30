Bills Central

How much money will NFL Combine's fastest player earn as Bills' rookie CB?

Details on Buffalo Bills' first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston's rookie contract plus the anticipated effect on the team's 2025 salary cap

Ralph Ventre

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Maxwell Hairston speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Maxwell Hairston speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
With the rookie wage scale locked into effect across the modern-day NFL, first-round draft picks don't have as nearly as much negotiating power as they once did.

It appears that the Buffalo Bills and first-round rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston reached an agreement soon after the team picked the Kentucky prospect at No. 30 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Already introduced to the media in Orchard Park, after touring One Bills Drive with his family, Hairston looks ready to roll.

"I have not taken this hat off since I got here. I'm stoked. I'm so excited to start. So excited to be a part of this program, this organization, and I'm ready to get to work," said Hairston.

Max Hairston
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky defensive back Max Hairston (DB10) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Spotrac estimates Hairston's rookie contract terms to be four years for $15.2 million total. The cornerback, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.28) of all NFL Combine participants this draft cycle, has earned a $7.7 million signing bonus.

The deal is fully guaranteed, and as is the case with all first-rounders, it has a fifth-year club option.

Spotrac creator Michael Ginnitti offered some perspective in terms of how much salary cap space Hairston will occupy.

"Hairston will carry a $2.8M cap hit in 2025, the same number Tre'Davious White was just added at," said Ginnitti.

Not a bad deal for a potential CB2 starter on a team tight on salary cap space.

Maxwell Hairston (31) makes the tackle
Missouri Tigers running back Nathaniel Peat runs for a gain as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) makes the tackle in the second quarter on Oct. 14, 2023.

