Bills' solution to James Cook dilemma could be 2x All-SEC draft 'sleeper'
It's no secret that Buffalo Bills fourth-year running back put some strain on his potential contract extension by making hefty public demands shortly after the season ended. While Bills GM Brandon Beane has generally maintained a cool public demeanor about the Pro Bowler's stance, he's also hinted that things can change quickly during and after the upcoming draft.
Beane has a long history of draft-day trades and ten picks this year gives him plenty of opportunity to make a move, including trading Cook for a 2nd to 4th round pick and then stealing a hidden gem in South Carolina running back Raheim Sanders.
Sanders, 6'0" and 217 pounds, is currently projected to go somewhere in late Round 5 to Round 6. He started at Arkansas, earning All-Freshman honors as a true freshman, playing in every game and running for 578 yards and 5 TDs. Sanders then took over the starting job in 2022, ripping off 1,443 yards and 10 TD's to go with 28 catches for 278 yards and 2TD's, earning him First-Team All-SEC as a sophomore. After a transfer to South Carolina and injury-plagued junior season, Sanders bounced back in 2024 to go for 881 yards and 11 TDs, while still nursing two off-season surgeries.
"When healthy, Sanders has been a productive three-down back at two SEC spots, " wrote Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, "He’s a big rusher with pop behind his pads. He runs with timing and tempo as a one-cut runner. He creates yards with vision and cut quickness... he has the size and talent to become a committee runner."
RELATED: Bills GM Brandon Beane proves to be top-notch NFL dealmaker by recent ranking
Sanders was listed in ESPN's Adam Rittenberg's recent piece where a SEC defensive coordinator said, "I still felt like [Sanders] was still nursing the injury a touch from Arkansas, but down the stretch he was killing it when they started rolling a little bit more on offense and he was playing well."
The Bills and offensive coordinator Joe Brady run a complimentary, "everyone eats" offense that relies on a balanced attack. Cook is talented but he's never played more than 54% of the offensive snaps in a season simply because that's not how Buffalo rolls. Ray Davis and Ty Johnson are very capable players. Beane's not going pay Cook his demanded "$15 mil" per year and it doesn't seem like Cook will back down.
All signs point to a draft-day move by the gunslinging Beane, one that could bring a Gamecock to Buffalo.