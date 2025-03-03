Bills Central

Bills land national champion in latest mock draft

The Buffalo Bills could add a big-time winner early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (DB50) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (DB50) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills could be looking to add to their secondary early in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they may want to add a decorated player at a major position of need.

CBS Sports writer Kyle Stackpole projects that the Bills will select the top-rated safety in this year's class: Georgia's Malaki Starks, who won a national championship during his freshman year at Georgia.

"It doesn't appear that Malaki Starks will fall this far on draft night, but that's how this mock shook out, which the Bills are thrilled about. The Georgia standout is a do-everything safety who makes the job of his teammates easier," Stackpole writes.

Starks, 21, isn't necessarily expected to be a prime starter right out of the gates, but he is expected to emerge into one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) picks off a pass from Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2)./
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) picks off a pass from Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) during the second half of the NCAA Aflac Kickoff Game against Clemson in Atlanta, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein writes.

"Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position. Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape but he figures to test well and star in team interviews. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling."

Starks could be chosen on the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game.
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) practices before the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News