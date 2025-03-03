Bills land national champion in latest mock draft
The Buffalo Bills could be looking to add to their secondary early in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they may want to add a decorated player at a major position of need.
CBS Sports writer Kyle Stackpole projects that the Bills will select the top-rated safety in this year's class: Georgia's Malaki Starks, who won a national championship during his freshman year at Georgia.
"It doesn't appear that Malaki Starks will fall this far on draft night, but that's how this mock shook out, which the Bills are thrilled about. The Georgia standout is a do-everything safety who makes the job of his teammates easier," Stackpole writes.
Starks, 21, isn't necessarily expected to be a prime starter right out of the gates, but he is expected to emerge into one of the best safeties in the NFL.
"Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein writes.
"Connection to the route is inconsistent in man and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line and his pursuit angles can be raggedy but he gets guys down when he’s in position. Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape but he figures to test well and star in team interviews. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling."
Starks could be chosen on the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
