Sean McDermott lobbies for 'great' defensive players to join Bills
The Buffalo Bills' defense has been a hot-button topic this offseason, and defensive-minded head coach Sean McDermott knows the unit must improve in order to advance to the Super Bowl.
With all of the trade chatter about defensive superstars potentially being on the move, McDermott wanted to make sure he noted they'd be welcomed to the Bills' organization.
Buffalo's head coach joined NFL Network insider Judy Battista on Tuesday during this week's NFL Combine. He noted how he's a "great coach" when he has great players and how he believes the Bills currently have great players.
His message seemed very pointed, especially with names like Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack, and Maxx Crosby being linked to the team:
"I'm very fortunate to coach those guys. But hey, all the great players that want to come to Buffalo," said McDermott during a segment on NFL Network's The Insiders. "Come on."
The Buffalo defense also finished No. 17 in overall defense in 2024 and capped the season by yielding 32 points to the Chiefs in the AFC championship. For context, it was Kansas City's season-high point total and only the third time all season that the Chiefs scored 30 or more points.
Garrett, Mack, and Crosby have all been linked to the Bills after they tied for 19th in the NFL with 39 sacks in 2024. Since 2014, Mack (107.5) and Garrett (102.5) rank No. 3 and 4, respectively, in NFL sack leaders. Crosby's 59.5 sacks are tied with Danielle Hunter for fifth-most in the league since debuting in 2019.
Acquiring these players will vary. Garrett and Crosby are both under contract with their respective teams for 2025, while Mack enters free agency for the first time of his career. Regardless of how it gets done, adding pieces like these could be pivotal for success for McDermott's defense.
Like the old saying goes, defense wins championships. And if the Eagles' No. 1 defense dominating Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX is any indication, the Bills need to improve theirs to claim that elusive championship.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —