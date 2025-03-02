Top 3 wide receivers for Bills to consider after NFL Combine performances
The Buffalo Bills attempted to fix their wide receiver corps in 2024 when they traded for Amari Cooper during the season. Cooper gave them a savvy veteran as they made their push for a Super Bowl, but overall, his impact was minimal.
That's why the Bills are expected to let him walk in free agency. They'll have options in free agency, and general manager Brandon Beane is always willing to make a move via trade.
That said, the 2025 NFL Draft feels like the best place for them to find a new weapon for Josh Allen. Following the 2025 NFL Combine, here's a look at three receivers they should consider adding this spring.
Arian Smith, Georgia
If the Bills want to look for someone on Day 3 of the NFL Draft to help their offense, Arian Smith could be their guy.
Smith is an underrated prospect who recorded 817 yards and four touchdowns on 48 receptions in 2024. He's on the older side following a five-year career at Georgia and had just one year of production. Even so, he's a unique talent who ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash before turning heads with some acrobatics to close out the day for wide receivers.
Smith won't be someone who can start immediately, but the Bills could address more glaring needs and still land a deep threat late going this route.
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
One of the biggest winners on Saturday was Jayden Higgins. His measurements were off the charts as he entered the Combine at 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds. He then proved he's not just a big body by posting a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and going 39 inches on his vertical jump.
Higgins continued his positive day by showing off his smooth route running during the gauntlet drill. If the Bills weren't eyeing him before his workout, they should be now.
Matthew Golden, Texas
Texas wideout Matthew Golden is a popular name in Bills' mock drafts — and he made himself more popular on Saturday. Golden didn't participate in every drill due to a lingering high ankle sprain but he didn't have to. He made more than enough noise when he recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time at the position.
He outpaced teammate Isaiah Bond, who was expected to be the 40-yard dash king at the Combine. Coupled with his impressive 2024 campaign and he could be the perfect player to pair with Khalil Shakir.
