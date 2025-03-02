Bills' mock draft picks post strong showings at NFL Combine
The NFL Combine is an annual proving ground for next season's rookie class. A few of 2025's prospects have connections to the Buffalo Bills, and they showed up with strong performances in Indianapolis.
From Nick Emmanwori to Derrick Harmon, several players projected to land with the Bills come April 24 made the best of their experience in front of all 32 NFL teams. As Buffalo enters the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 30 overall selection, several players this week proved that their combine efforts warrant the Bills' attention.
Nick Emmanwori and Jahdae Barron, Defensive Backs
These two SEC DBs put on a show in Indy. Even at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Emmanwori's test numbers were off the charts. The South Carolina safety led his position group in vertical jump (43 feet), broad jump (11-foot-6), and 10-yard split (1.49), and his 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash ranked second among the group.
This comes after first-team All-American and All-SEC selections for his 88 total tackles and four interceptions for the Gamecocks in 2024.
As for the reigning Jim Thorpe award winner — who was projected to land in Buffalo by ESPN's Mel Kiper — he was able to show off blazing speed. His 4.39 time in the 40 was strong, but what was even more impressive was his 10-yard split (1.50) which ranked second among all cornerbacks.
The former Texas Longhorn's other test scores were not as gaudy, but he is coming off a 2024 season where he was also a first-team All-American and All-SEC selection. He posted 67 tackles, 11 passes defended and five interceptions, which tied for fourth in the country.
Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver — Texas
One of the biggest winners from the scouting combine was a fellow Longhorn. One of the promising receiver prospects in the class, Golden was the fastest in the group with his 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash. He also tied for the top time in the 10-yard split among receivers (1.49).
Golden was Texas' top receiver in 2024 with 58 receptions, 987 yards, and nine scores, on 17.0 yards per catch. He also showed his value as a kick returner in 2023 while playing for Houston, totaling 321 yards and two scores.
Golden, projected to be drafted by the Bills by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, could be the speedy receiver Josh Allen needs to lift Buffalo's receiving corps in Joe Brady's second full season as offensive coordinator.
Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle — Oregon
While his 40-yard dash and 10-yard splits weren't the top of his class, Harmon's numbers showed that one of this class' best defensive tackles has the athleticism that matches his game on tape. He recorded a sub-5.00 in the 40 (4.95) and a solid time of 1.74 in the 10-yard split, which tied for fifth among DTs.
Harmon, a Buffalo mock draft pick by Bleacher Report, also impressed during his on-field drills. The 6-foot-4, 313-pound former Oregon Duck is also coming off a 2024 season where he finished with 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, and two fumble recoveries.
There are many projections as to who the Bills may select come April, and, by the looks of it, there will be plenty of talent at their disposal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —