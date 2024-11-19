Former Buffalo Bill Ryan Fitzpatrick trolls Jets and Aaron Rogers with epic tweet
We all know that Ryan Fitzpatrick is a unique and sharp witted character. The current Amazon NFL analyst was named by The Sporting News in 2010 as one of the smartest athletes, and allegedly scored an almost perfect grade on the NFL's Wonderlic test.
Before being drafted by the Rams in 2010, Fitzpatrick played college football at Harvard. He played 17 NFL seasons for 9 different teams, and had his longest stop in Buffalo for four inglorious seasons from 2009-2012.
Recently, 'Fitzmagic" chimed in with a dinger on social media, providing a snarky comment about Aaron Rogers operating as the Jets de facto coach and GM, after the Jets fired their General Manager Joe Douglas, on top of canning their Head Coach Robert Saleh earlier this season.
Rogers post on X stated "Does this make it official?? We have our first player/coach/GM in league history??!!?!?"
Overall, its been a dark andayahuasca-like experience for Rogers while playing for the Jets.
In April 2023, the Jets traded for Rodgers giving the Packers the Jets' 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), and a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) in exchange for Green Bay's 2023 first-round pick (No. 15) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170).
The Jets went all-in contractually, signing Rodgers to a 3 year $112 million dollar contract, including $75 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $37.5 million. The deal included a full no trade clause.
Rogers missed all of 2023 with an Achilles injury suffered on the first drive of the 2023 season against the Bills.
2024 was supposed to be different. The Jets were touted as Super Bowl hopefuls, expecting a strong defense and Rogers skills to carry them back to the promise land. But after missing almost all of his first season with the Jets, this year has been a similar debacle: the team currently stands at 3-8.
If the Jets cut Rogers after this season they will endure a $35 million cap hit.
We imagine Rogers would like to find a nice dark retreat to hide in about now.