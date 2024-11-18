ESPN pundit crowns Bills star Josh Allen as the NFL’s best QB after win over Chiefs
According to one ESPN pundit, Sunday’s bout between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs featured the best quarterback in today’s NFL facing off against… Patrick Mahomes.
Though the last several years' worth of national football discourse has centered around the idea that Mahomes, the Kansas City signal-caller who has led his team to three Super Bowl titles in the last five seasons, is one of, if not the, greatest quarterback in league history, ESPN personality and former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody feels as though Buffalo passer Josh Allen has (at least momentarily) usurped the two-time NFL MVP for the title of ‘best quarterback in the NFL.’
Woody anointing Allen comes after the 6-foot-5 human rhinoceros donned his Superman cape in his team’s Week 11 win over the previously undefeated Chiefs, breaking off a 26-yard touchdown run in the game’s final moments to give the Bills a late two-score lead and all but guarantee the victory. His heroics on the ground came after what was a rather effective day through the air, as Allen completed 67.5% of his passes for 262 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
And it’s Allen’s versatility, his ability to beat opponents in a bevy of ways based on what they’re giving him, that sets him apart from his contemporaries, per Woody. He crowned the former All-Pro as the best quarterback in the NFL at this moment during a Monday morning appearance on ESPN’s Get Up!, telling the rest of the panel that his play when the lights were brightest only cements his status.
“Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the league,” Woody said. “Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the league. I know when I said that this morning, you were like, ‘Well what about Lamar Jackson? Patrick Mahomes?’ Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the National Football League. Right now, he’s the best quarterback. You know how you talk about styles? He can play whatever way you want him to play. If you need him to air it out and throw it all over the yard, Josh Allen can do that. If you want him rumbling and tumbling all over the field, guess what? He can do that.
“And you know the thing that he’s doing, probably the best he’s done his whole career? He’s taking care of the football. He’s taking care of the football. Josh Allen puts on his cape when he needs to put on his cape, and going head to head against Patrick Mahomes [Sunday] in the game of the year, Josh Allen was playing some of his best ball in the biggest game of the year.”
The betting market seemingly agrees with Woody’s analysis, as odds at some sportsbooks shifted after Buffalo’s Week 11 win to position Allen as the NFL MVP favorite. There’s often discourse amongst football fans regarding who is the second-best quarterback in football, with Mahomes always seen as a given for the title of the league’s best field general; Allen has slowly gained a firm grasp on the ‘second-best quarterback’ moniker, and it’s perhaps time he starts being discussed in the same tier as Mahomes.
