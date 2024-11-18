Bills DE Von Miller loves Josh Allen so much that we can't even publish what he said
Veteran pass-rusher Von Miller has stated on several occasions that a significant part of the reason why he chose to ink a six-year mega-contract with the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 offseason was the presence of quarterback Josh Allen, and the otherworldly signal-caller flashed the type of play-making ability that initially influenced Miller’s decision in the team’s Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Allen played generally well throughout the entire contest, but he took the game over in its final moments, breaking off an incredible 26-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes remaining to give Buffalo a late two-score lead and cement Kansas City's first loss of the 2024 campaign. The touchdown, which allowed Allen to tie Jim Kelly as the all-time leading touchdown scorer in Bills history, perhaps epitomizes the type of player the quarterback is; when the lights are brightest, he’s simply not going to be denied.
Related: Bills' little-known backup tackles deliver on clinching drive vs. Chiefs
And the demeanor with which he plays has made him endlessly endearing to his teammates, so much so that Miller again expressed his love for Allen after the conclusion of the 30-21 win. He was quite spirited when talking about his adoration for his signal-caller, to the point that we can’t even directly publish the specific language he used (but you’ll get the gist).
“It felt like a great team win,” Miller said. “It felt like everything that we had been doing individually, unit-wise, and all together just kind of came to a head at the right time. I’m so proud of my guys. Man, my quarterback, hey, I f****** love that guy. I f****** love this team, from the coaching staff, from the front office guys to the coaching staff, to the players that we have in here, man. It’s a beautiful thing to be in the league 14 years, man, and still be able to experience this. It never gets old. I’m so proud of everybody. Proud of my quarterback, proud of my offense, great team win.”
Miller, for his part, was impactful in Buffalo’s Week 11 win as he continues his bounceback 2024 campaign, recording a sack in the second quarter. Part of the reason why the Bills pursued the NFL’s active-all-time sack leader in 2022 was specifically for games against Kansas City; feeling as though they needed a ‘closer’ to get past the Chiefs, Buffalo signed a player who can demonstrably convert pressures into sacks.
And while Miller has performed well in his scant games against Kansas City in a Bills uniform (recording three sacks and five quarterback hits in three games, including Week 11), it’s Allen whom Buffalo now leans on to close out games. The quarterback did so in Sunday’s clash, and the team hopes that he’ll again be able to do so should the Bills and Chiefs meet again in the postseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —