Former Bills Teammate Issues Strong Challenge to Josh Allen
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been on fire all season long. Entering Week 14 action, the team holds a 10-2 record and are one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.
While regular season success is always a good thing, the goal is not to just win in the regular season. The Bills have to figure out a way to win a championship.
That is the goal that Allen and Buffalo have in place for this season. They're clearly playing well at this stage of the season, but it's time to prove that they can win on the biggest stages.
With that in mind, one former Bills' teammate has spoken out with a bold take about and a strong challenge to Allen.
LeSean McCoy did not hold back from stating that he would take Allen over a trio of former star NFL quarterbacks. However, he also noted that Allen has yet to win at the highest level.
“I’ll take Josh Allen over Big Ben, Eli & Drew Brees. But he needs to win something," McCoy said.
At this point in the year, Allen is one of the top favorites to win the prestigious NFL MVP award. The individual success is great, but the next step for him is leading his squad to success in the playoffs.
Speaking of his individual success, Allen has played in 12 games so far this season. He has completed 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,691 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Allen has also racked up 334 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
Hopefully, this is the season that he can lead Buffalo on a long postseason run.
Clearly, the pieces are in place for the Bills to win. They have done it all year. Fans will just have to wait and see what the team can do when it matters the most.
