Former Buffalo Bills' captain returns to Pittsburgh on one-year deal
The Buffalo Bills released multiple veterans as salary cap casualties at the. start of this past offseason and linebacker Tyler Matakevich was one of them.
More than four months later, Matakevich is returning to the place where his NFL career began. The special teams ace signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were responsible for drafting the Temple product at No. 246 overall in 2016.
The 31-year-old Matakevich spent his first four pro seasons with the Steelers, totaling 63 appearances as a core special teamer. He joined the Bills in 2020 and proceeded to play 66 games over a four-season span.
Matakevich totaled only 143 defensive snaps during his Buffalo tenure, but was on the field in a special teams capacity nearly 80 percent of the time. He served multiple stints as a team captain representing the specialists.
In 2023, Matakevich played all 17 games and totaled seven tackles, including four on specials. He saw only 16 snaps at linebacker. The former seventh-round draft pick made 55 tackles and one interception during his time with the Bills.
Buffalo used a fifth-round draft pick on Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio as a potential replacement for Matakevich. Meanwhile, the Bills signed two former Steelers this offseason, bringing in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and wide receiver Chase Claypool.
