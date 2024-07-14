Locking up homegrown edge rusher must become priority for Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have seemingly found a building block for their defensive front by drafting Greg Rousseau in 2021.
The physically-gifted defensive end was arguably the team's most consistently productive edge player this past season. Heading into Year 4, the Bills have already exercised the fifth-year option on the former first round pick's rookie contract.
The next step is likely a long-term agreement that keeps Rousseau in Buffalo well past the 2025 season, according to a Pro Football Focus analyst who identified one personnel move every AFC team should make prior to training camp.
PFF's Thomas Valentine suggests the Bills make the move to lock up their 6-foot-6 pass rusher who can also rotate to an inside spot and possesses adequate ability to stop the run. Rousseau has made 46 starts for Buffalo, including all 17 regular season games as a rookie in 2021.
From PFF's One move every AFC team should make before training camp:
"Rousseau hasn’t flashed with raw sack numbers since entering the NFL, totaling just 17 in three seasons with the Bills, but his all-around performance in 2023 should have left the front office feeling good about his capabilities moving forward. Rousseau earned an excellent 85.6 PFF overall grade in 2023, and his 55 pressures were a career high. ... ."
Using his huge wingspan and powerful drive, Rousseau has been a problem for opposing passers. He has 42 career quarterback hits, 11 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles and an interception. In 2023, he made 18 QB hits and logged nine tackles-for-loss on run plays.
It's good business to lock up homegrown talent like Rousseau and the Bills have shown a willingness to do so with a high percentage of their draft hits. Linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle Ed Oliver are perfect examples.
